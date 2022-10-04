Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 16.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 3.5 %

SRE stock opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.16. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.22.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

