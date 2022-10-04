Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Up 4.3 %

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI stock opened at $281.61 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

