Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $62,390,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,374,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 440,680 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

