Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,910 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,925,000.

Sagaliam Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SAGAU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.74.

Sagaliam Acquisition Profile

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

