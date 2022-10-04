Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $392,000 in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,610,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 110,294 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth about $4,135,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

Landcadia Holdings IV stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

