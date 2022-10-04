Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Aetherium Acquisition were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Aetherium Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,500,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aetherium Acquisition during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the first quarter worth $164,000.

Shares of GMFIU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

