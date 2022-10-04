WebDollar Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.24 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $9,963.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WebDollar

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 18,668,735,628 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

