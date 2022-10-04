WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

