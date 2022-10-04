Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 6,986 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 162,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

