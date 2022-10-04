Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Trading Up 3.7 %

ZS stock opened at $170.51 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.50.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

