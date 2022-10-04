Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $681,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

DEO stock opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.61. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.50 and a one year high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

