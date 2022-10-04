Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $741,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.9 %

SCHW stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

