Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,193 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.