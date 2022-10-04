Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $760,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.03.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.50. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,175.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,123 shares of company stock worth $2,542,178. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.