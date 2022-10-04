Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $810,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

