Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.06.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.