Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE SYY opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

