Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 158 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 3.3 %

IDXX opened at $336.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $672.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

