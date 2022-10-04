Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:APO opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

