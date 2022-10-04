Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.08 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.