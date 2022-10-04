Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Equal Weight

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,561,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,692,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

