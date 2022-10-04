Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Equal Weight

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PARA opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.08.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,561,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,692,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
