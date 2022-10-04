Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.