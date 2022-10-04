WEMIX Hits Market Capitalization of $227.65 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $227.65 million and $17.57 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00009139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

