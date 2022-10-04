Wenlambo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,727.00 (WLBO)

Wenlambo (WLBO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Wenlambo has a total market cap of $361,278.31 and approximately $62,727.00 worth of Wenlambo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wenlambo has traded up 3,161,983,288.7% against the US dollar. One Wenlambo coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wenlambo Coin Profile

Wenlambo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Wenlambo is https://reddit.com/r/WenLamboDefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wenlambo’s official Twitter account is @WenLamboDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wenlambo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wenlambo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wenlambo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wenlambo using one of the exchanges listed above.

