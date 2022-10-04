WeOwn (CHX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30.00

WeOwn (CHX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. WeOwn has a market cap of $413,049.40 and $30.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,595.95 or 1.00042099 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00064446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079057 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

CHX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 125,432,952 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket.

WeOwn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

