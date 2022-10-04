WeStarter 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $81,891.00 (WAR)

WeStarter (WAR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. WeStarter has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $81,891.00 worth of WeStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeStarter has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One WeStarter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeStarter Profile

WeStarter (CRYPTO:WAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2021. WeStarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. WeStarter’s official website is www.westarter.org/#. WeStarter’s official Twitter account is @westarter_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeStarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeStarter is a token distribution platform based on the Heco network, the Huobi eco chain. By virtue of innovative produces and sufficient resources, it supports transactions of multiple types of assets and connects with both primary and secondary markets, which make WeStarter an accelerator for DeFi projects. WeStarter platform supports token distribution of cross-chain assets and continues to explore the connection with other fields, such as STO and NFT assets so to provide a variety of distribution choices for both developers and investors.”

