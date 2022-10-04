WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

WestRock Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in WestRock by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after buying an additional 1,075,253 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

