WhaleRoom (WHL) Price Tops $1.41 on Major Exchanges

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WhaleRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00007035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhaleRoom alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhaleRoom Coin Profile

WhaleRoom (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhaleRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhaleRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.