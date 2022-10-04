Whole Network (NODE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $280,182.00

Whole Network (NODE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Whole Network has a market capitalization of $280,182.00 and approximately $183,208.00 worth of Whole Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Whole Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Whole Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Whole Network Profile

Whole Network launched on June 20th, 2019. Whole Network’s total supply is 9,725,172,953 coins. Whole Network’s official Twitter account is @WNNODE and its Facebook page is accessible here. Whole Network’s official website is www.wn.work.

Whole Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whole Network is a brand-new behavioral value network constructed by blockchain hardware. With the mobile phone as the terminal entrance, all the applications of the blockchain industry are collected, and the blockchain thinking is used to make each user become a node. Each node obtains the corresponding reward through its contribution in the whole network, so as to realize a consensus, co-creation and win-win behavior value network.”

