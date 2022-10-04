Wilder World (WILD) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Wilder World (WILD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $121.38 million and $576,662.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World launched on May 4th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Wilder World’s official website is www.wilderworld.com. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World is an immersive 3D Universe powered entirely by NFTs. In collaboration with Zero.Space, Wilder World aims to enable multi-levelled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds where users roam freely, acquire virtual land and purchase unique NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.