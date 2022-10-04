Wing Finance Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $9.41 or 0.00046578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $37.60 million and $7.95 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,994,866 coins and its circulating supply is 2,869,883 coins. The official website for Wing Finance is wing.finance. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wing Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi.During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate.”

