Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Position Lowered by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56,522 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 5.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Wipro by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 132,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 20.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wipro by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Price Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

