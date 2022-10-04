Wolfystreetbets Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (WOLFY)

Wolfystreetbets (WOLFY) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Wolfystreetbets has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Wolfystreetbets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Wolfystreetbets has a total market cap of $425,355.00 and $12,909.00 worth of Wolfystreetbets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wolfystreetbets alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wolfystreetbets Coin Profile

Wolfystreetbets was first traded on February 3rd, 2021. Wolfystreetbets’ total supply is 892,109,747 coins. Wolfystreetbets’ official Twitter account is @wolfystreetbets. The official website for Wolfystreetbets is wolfystreetbets.com.

Wolfystreetbets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOLFY is the underlying ERC-20 token of WolfyStreetBets, a blockchain-agnostic prediction market bridging traditional, centralized finance with DeFi.The WOLFY ERC-20 token as a currency is an integral part of the ecosystem. Holders benefit from friction-less rewards direct to their wallet based on a 2% transaction fee, providing passive income.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolfystreetbets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolfystreetbets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolfystreetbets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolfystreetbets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolfystreetbets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.