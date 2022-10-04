Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.