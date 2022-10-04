WOO Network (WOO) Price Tops $0.14

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One WOO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $431.70 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network was first traded on October 16th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

