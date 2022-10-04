Woodcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.07 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $26,888.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00004410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LOGOS (LOG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00039003 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skeincoin (SKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

