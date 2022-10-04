Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.94 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $20,178.94 or 1.00038917 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.94 billion and $317.61 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 244,757 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is www.wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

