Wrapped ECOMI Trading Down 11.7% This Week (WOMI)

Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Wrapped ECOMI coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped ECOMI has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Wrapped ECOMI has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $35,686.00 worth of Wrapped ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped ECOMI alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Wrapped ECOMI

Wrapped ECOMI’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Wrapped ECOMI’s total supply is 1,515,217,864 coins. Wrapped ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. Wrapped ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) is the wrapped version of ECOMI (OMI).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.