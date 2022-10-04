Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.14 Million

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Wrapped LUNA Token has a market cap of $30.94 million and $3.14 million worth of Wrapped LUNA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped LUNA Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped LUNA Token has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Wrapped LUNA Token

Wrapped LUNA Token’s genesis date was December 13th, 2020. Wrapped LUNA Token’s total supply is 330,097,265,285 coins. The official website for Wrapped LUNA Token is www.terra.money/#1. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Wrapped LUNA Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) is an Ethereum token that’s intended to represent Terra (LUNA) on the Ethereum blockchain. It is not LUNA, but rather a separate ERC-20 token that’s designed to track LUNA’s value. WLUNA was created to allow LUNA holders to trade, hold, and participate in decentralized finance (“DeFi”) apps on Ethereum. Through a WLUNA partner, 1 LUNA can be exchanged for 1 WLUNA, and vice-versa.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped LUNA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped LUNA Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped LUNA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

