Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $1,397,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 165,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 185.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.8% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

