X-CASH (XCASH) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.20 million and $335.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,011.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00274077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00138788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00733212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00595498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00595466 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.