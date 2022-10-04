Xaurum Reaches One Day Volume of $13,579.00 (XAUR)

Xaurum (XAUR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Xaurum has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Xaurum has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $13,579.00 worth of Xaurum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaurum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010826 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Xaurum Coin Profile
Xaurum was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Xaurum’s total supply is 71,186,092 coins. Xaurum’s official website is www.xaurum.org. Xaurum’s official Twitter account is @xaurumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaurum is /r/xaurum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
