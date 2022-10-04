XDAG Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (XDAG)

XDAG (XDAG) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One XDAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. XDAG has a total market capitalization of $15.36 million and approximately $11,168.00 worth of XDAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XDAG has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XDAG Profile

XDAG’s launch date was December 9th, 2017. XDAG’s total supply is 1,191,640,128 coins. XDAG’s official website is xdag.io. XDAG’s official Twitter account is @XDAG_Community.

XDAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dagger Community introduces a new cryptocurrency based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) instead of blockchain, and unlike other DAG-oriented cryptocurrencies, XDAG allows mining. The goal of this project is to create a decentralized payment system that allows the processing of thousands of transactions per second.TelegramWhitepaper”

