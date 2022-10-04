Xiasi Inu Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $478,651.00 (XIASI)

Xiasi Inu (XIASI) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Xiasi Inu has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Xiasi Inu has a total market cap of $478,651.00 and $40,582.00 worth of Xiasi Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xiasi Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004537 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.20 or 0.01604991 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Xiasi Inu Profile

XIASI is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. Xiasi Inu’s total supply is 486,261,375,887,992 coins. Xiasi Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuXiasi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xiasi Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Xiasiinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Xiasi Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Xiasi Inu is a charity based project. Xiasi Inu aims to have its project in the hands of the community that stands by it and plans to achieve this by locking the liquidity and relinquishing ownership.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiasi Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiasi Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiasi Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

