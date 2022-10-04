XMax 1-Day Volume Tops $154,751.00 (XMX)

XMax (XMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $589,500.00 and $154,751.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XMax has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

Buying and Selling XMax

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

