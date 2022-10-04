xSUSHI Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54,686.00 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One xSUSHI coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00007624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xSUSHI has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $75.14 million and $54,686.00 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,175,600 coins. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

