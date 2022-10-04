Xuez (XUEZ) Trading Down 46.9% This Week

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a market capitalization of $12,097.55 and approximately $27,238.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xuez has traded 46.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005264 BTC.

ElliotCoin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Urals Coin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,377,930 coins and its circulating supply is 4,411,497 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xuez Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

