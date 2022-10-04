xWIN Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.36 Million (XWIN)

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One xWIN Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002997 BTC on popular exchanges. xWIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $37.36 million and $405,300.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, xWIN Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004496 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.47 or 0.01598538 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

xWIN Finance Profile

xWIN Finance (CRYPTO:XWIN) is a coin. It was first traded on February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xWIN Finance is xwin.finance/#.

Buying and Selling xWIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards.”

