xxxNifty Tops One Day Trading Volume of $397,245.00 (NSFW)

xxxNifty (NSFW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, xxxNifty has traded 99.1% lower against the dollar. xxxNifty has a total market capitalization of $39,724.00 and $397,245.00 worth of xxxNifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xxxNifty coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xxxNifty’s genesis date was May 30th, 2021. xxxNifty’s total supply is 38,929,058,904 coins. xxxNifty’s official Twitter account is @xxxnifty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xxxNifty is xxxnifty.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “xxxNifty is an NFT marketplace created to serve the needs of Adult content creators. xxxNifty is currently housing a large collection of unique & exclusive 1/1 Adult NFTs with over 650 Unique NFT's listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xxxNifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xxxNifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xxxNifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

