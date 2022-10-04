YDragon Self Reported Market Cap Hits $47,488.22 (YDR)

YDragon (YDR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. YDragon has a total market cap of $47,488.22 and approximately $34,670.00 worth of YDragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YDragon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YDragon has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YDragon alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YDragon Coin Profile

YDragon was first traded on August 17th, 2021. YDragon’s official website is ydragon.io. YDragon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YDragon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YDragon is a cross-chain index ecosystem with yield bearing collateral, providing a true interoperable cross-asset experience. A cross-chain platform that delivers multiple sources of income. Crafted by YDragon.YDragon is a platform offering a range of opportunities to own a diverse selection of cryptocurrencies with a single token. Within this selection there will be one ever-present token; YDR.YDR is central to the vision due to its utility and governance characteristics. As an investor, as you hold YDR, you hold the power to influence future decisions on YDragon indexes and their assets.Telegram (channel) | Telegram (chat)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YDragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YDragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YDragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YDragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YDragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.